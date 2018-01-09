App
Jan 09, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

J-K registers 5,900 infant deaths in three years: J&K Health Minister

According to simple registration survey, infant mortality rate in Jammu and Kashmir was 51 in 2007 which declined to 24 in 2016, better than the national average of 34, said state Minister for Health Bali Bhagat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir reported 5,900 infant deaths in last three years, state Minister for Health Bali Bhagat told the Legislative Council here today.

To a question of PDP MLC Firdous Ahmed Tak during the question hour, he said the highest 2,288 infant deaths took place in 2016-17, followed by 2,034 in 2015-16 and 1,578 in 2017-18 up to November 2017.

The minister said, 5,11,662 deliveries have taken place in last three years, Bhagat said, adding while 1,94,632 deliveries took place in 2016-17, 1,91,151 in 2015-16 and 1,25,879 deliveries took place in 2017-18 up to November 2017.

According to simple registration survey, infant mortality rate in Jammu and Kashmir was 51 in 2007 which declined to 24 in 2016, better than the national average of 34, the minister said.

He said special new born care units have been sanctioned for all district hospitals under National Health Mission (NHM), out of which 20 are functional.

