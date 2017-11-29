App
Nov 28, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ivanka Trump's remarks that India lifted 130 mn out of poverty was reference to UPA: Chidambaram

"When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty, she was referring to the UPA government's period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million)," the former finance minister tweeted.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's statement that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty was a reference to the previous UPA government's tenure.

"When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty, she was referring to the UPA government's period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million)," the former finance minister tweeted.

In her keynote address at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, Ivanka today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty -- a remarkable improvement and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of the Prime Minister," she said.

