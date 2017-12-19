App
Dec 19, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ivanka Trump thanks K Chandrasekhar Rao for warm hospitality during her Hyderabad visit

In a hand-written letter addressed to Rao, she described her visit as an "incredible and inspiring experience".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ivanka Trump, the adviser and daughter of US President Donald Trump, has thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his hospitality during her recent visit to Hyderabad.

Last month, Ivanka Trump led a delegation of US administration officials and entrepreneurs at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) held here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hosted a gala dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel in the city.

Ivanka Trump, in her letter to the chief minister, said she was touched by the warmth of the people of Telangana.

"I also want to thank you for the exquisite gift that you presented to me at the Falaknuma Palace. I am deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture and by the warmth of the people of Telangana," she said in the letter, a copy of which was released last night.

She further said that she looks forward to coming to India in the near future.

Ivanka Trump, who is also an entrepreneur, was invited by the prime minister during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the GES.

