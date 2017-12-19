It's a victory of PM Modi's development politics: Gadkari

The BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics over "dirty caste politics" of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

"All sections of society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, patidar, dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success," senior BJP leader said.

Gadkari said the success of the BJP in both the states is "people's approval of our policies, work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development agenda".

He said, "As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, after he became Congress president, he has lost Himachal Pradesh and could not bring the Congress in power to Gujarat."

Gadkari accused the Congress of leaving no stone unturned in portraying the BJP and the central government in bad light and added that "despite the Congress' dirty caste-based politics, people have reposed faith in the BJP".

"This will strengthen our policies," he said and added that in Gujarat the BJP is ruling the state since 1989 and after years of governance, the people have reposed faith in the party.

Asked about opposition charges of EVM tampering, the senior party leader questioned as to why they raised the issue only after losing elections.

"When they lose elections they raise EVM issue. Were EVMs functioning properly when Congress got lead in several seats?

"When you (Congress) won Punjab then EVM was functioning properly and when you lose then EVM malfunctions," Gadkari, who is the minister of Road, Transport, Highways, Shipping, Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation, said.

He said victory or defeat in politics and elections should be embraced with an open heart and such kind of allegations were not proper.