'On a flyover for 11 hours': People share stories from Mumbai's rain mayhem

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, was lashed wet with rains yesterday in what could possibly turn out to be the wettest day in August the city has ever seen in history.

Some Mumbaikars shared their experience with Moneycontrol about their trying 24-hours that saw a record rainfall reminiscing the July 2005 floods. In just three hours of downpour yesterday Mumbai saw nine times the average rainfall for August.

Pritha Mitra Dasgupta: Reached home at 4.30 in the morning

Pritha Mitra Dasgupta, director at Integrated Comunications, left her Lower Parel office at around 3 pm, only to get stuck at Matunga Station for around two hours.

“It became scary when water started filling up the cab. Due to a long stretch of a divider ahead, we could not even reverse the cab. Finally, some of the local boys came to our rescue and helped push the car back so that they could take a U-turn,” she said.

She returned to office at around 7 pm where her cab driver also stayed back and they were helped with food and medicine. Dasgupta finally reached her home by 4.30 in the morning.

Kinshuk Bose: Despite the flooded lanes, the "never-give-up" spirit of Bombay evident

“I was wading through knee-level water while walking on the way back from office but was surprised to see Ganesh festival celebrations in full swing despite the waterlogged conditions. In that one picture, I could see the true never-give-up spirit of Bombay,” said Kinshuk, graphic designer, who walked back all the way from Andheri West office to Pali Hill.

Anuran Bhattacharya: Retired manager wading through waist-level waters, no police around

Anuran Bhattacharya, a retired Manager formerly with Siemens, was caught in a traffic snarl around Sion while travelling from Bandra to his home in Thane yesterday.

“The water had already reached waist-level and moved above the tyre level of cars, and to make things worse, there was barely any police presence to help with the situation,” said Anuran, who had come yesterday into the city for some urgent work.

Although suburbs like Thane haven’t been affected to that extent, many like Bhattacharya who had come yesterday into the city were trapped due to the sudden unexpected downpour.

A passenger bus moves through a water-logged road during rains in Mumbai yesterday (Courtesy: Reuters)

Amit Kapoor: On a Flyover for 11 hours

Amit Kapoor was stranded on the Hind Mata flyover for 11 hours from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm while driving towards his office in Parel.

“At around 11.30 am my car got stuck in standstill traffic. It was completely a no man’s situation. Me and my colleague took breaks to walk below the flyover and wade through the water to get biscuits and refreshments,” Kapoor said.

“From 9.30 pm onwards, the cars started to slowly move. What was more troublesome was that we had to reverse the car all the way through the flyover, get down and then take a U-turn and return via Dadar,” he added.

Rahul Garg: Amazed with Bombay’s hospitality

“Although I’ve heard of Mumbai’s infamous monsoons, but this level of craziness was not expected,” said Rahul Garg, an employee of Mogiflix from New Delhi.

“I had flown that very day to Bombay for work and got stranded in the office for six hours straight,” said Garg, who had luckily escaped from the city the next day after an hour delay in his flight.

“My biggest takeaway from the crisis would be the amazing hospitality of the people of Mumbai. Despite the crisis situation, they served snacks and dinner for us, and also made sure that people were comfortable. A friend of a friend offered us to stay over at his place,” Garg added.

Many Mumbai people took to social media to share their experiences.

Rituja Dwiwekar posted on Facebook about how fellow Mumbaikars had come out for help in the crisis situation and several people reached out for food, shelter and a helping hand to stranded city people.

While some chose to capture the positive side of things, others chose to talk about their adventurous trails en route to office in the flooded city today morning :

Some of the other posts struck the human chord:

Others simply chose to go ahead with the standard operating procedures, posting helplines for those out there:

The Maharashtra government had directed all offices to let employees leave early because of the heavy rain. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force stationed in Mumbai are on duty, in addition to the two other teams brought in from Pune.