Israel PM in Mumbai: World, Israel loves Bollywood, says Benjamin Netanyahu at Shalom

Shalom Mumbai: Benjamin Netanyahu meets business leaders, lauds ties

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met corporate honchos, representatives of Bollywood and Jewish community members, and spoke enthusiastically about his country's ties with India, calling it a partnership "made in heaven".

During his packed itinerary in Mumbai, Netanyahu had a power breakfast with business leaders, paid tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims, and made a stop at Nariman House with an 11-year-old survivor of the assault that left both his parents dead.

(With inputs from PTI)