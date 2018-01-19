App
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Israel PM in Mumbai: World, Israel loves Bollywood, says Benjamin Netanyahu at Shalom

Live updates from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Mumbai. He's expected to meet the Indian Jewish community and interact with people in the Indian film industry.

  • Jan 18, 10:02 PM (IST)

    "World loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood, I love Bollywood," PM Benjamin Netanyahu said at Shalom Bollywood in Mumbai. 

  • Jan 18, 10:40 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 10:35 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 10:29 PM (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu met several representatives of Bollywood film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Aiswarya Rai Bachchan and others at 'Shalom Bollywood' event today during his Mumbai visit. 

  • Jan 18, 10:25 PM (IST)

    "We want Bollywood in Israel," Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said at Shalom Bollywood event, reports NDTV.

  • Jan 18, 10:23 PM (IST)

    "You have something else, and this is we have great ideas. We are in a midst of a technological revolution and in Israel you will see great technology for businesses and big ideas," Netanyahu said, reports NDTV. 

  • Jan 18, 10:21 PM (IST)

     "I looked at other stars as well and I realised that you guys are a big thing. And the reason for that is that the world loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood and I love Bollywood. We are putting our money where our mouth is," Netanyahu said, reports NDTV. 

  • Jan 18, 10:11 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 10:06 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 10:00 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 09:57 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 09:56 PM (IST)

    Shalom Mumbai: Benjamin Netanyahu meets business leaders, lauds ties

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met corporate honchos, representatives of Bollywood and Jewish community members, and spoke enthusiastically about his country's ties with India, calling it a partnership "made in heaven".

    During his packed itinerary in Mumbai, Netanyahu had a power breakfast with business leaders, paid tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims, and made a stop at Nariman House with an 11-year-old survivor of the assault that left both his parents dead.

    (With inputs from PTI)

  • Jan 18, 07:47 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 07:11 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Earlier today, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu met the 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House.

  • Jan 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet the Jewish community as well as interact with the leaders of the Indian film industry in Mumbai today. 

