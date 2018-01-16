App
India
Jan 16, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu visits Taj Mahal

Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara today visited the 17th century Mughal monument Taj Mahal.

Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister's office said on Twitter.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

In view of the Israeli prime minister's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists.

The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

According to officials, the visiting dignitary will have lunch at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for New Delhi.

Netanyahu arrived here on Sunday on a six-day visit.

The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue', in Delhi later today.

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Current Affairs #India #Israeli Prime Minister #Sara #Taj Mahal #Yogi Adityanath

