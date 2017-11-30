ISIS note found at Mumbai airport, security stepped up

Security at the Mumbai airport was heightened after a note about an "ISIS attack" on its cargo facility was found today, according to sources.

They said a private security guard found the note in a toilet in the cargo section around 6 pm and it read "attack the cargo on 26.01.18 or anytime - ISIS."

Bomb disposal teams of the airport guarding force CISF and police are scanning the spot and contents of the note, the sources said.

The cargo terminal area has been evacuated and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is at the spot, an airport spokesperson said.

The note looks like a hoax, sources said, adding anti-sabotage checks were being conducted in the cargo area.

"While the cargo area is not secured by the CISF, passenger checks and vigil has been enhanced in the main airport terminal area," a senior CISF officer said.