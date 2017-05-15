Is the government backtracking on GM mustard approval?

Could the government be backtracking on its plans to approve India’s first genetically modified (GM) crop – GM Mustard?

A day after putting a detailed note on its website on Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 (DMH-11) – which indicated an approval ahead - it withdrew the note without any explanation.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) has approved commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) Mustard. The biotech regulator too has recommended it to the environment ministry. The proposal now needs to be cleared by the Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave's team.

If approved, Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 (DMH-11) will become the first GM food crop to be cultivated in Indian farms. In 2010, GEAC had cleared Bt Brinjal, but the proposal was rejected by the then environment ministry.

While a report in the Financial Express says that government will soon come out with another note on the genetically modified crop, major mustard producing states – Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan – reiterated their opposing stand on cultivation of the crop.

“We have been consistently opposing field trials of GM crops because of their possible adverse impact on human health over the long-term,” Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary-agriculture, Madhya Pradesh, told FE.

The Rajasthan government had earlier disallowed field trials of the GM mustard.

Environment ministry, in its note, had stated that genetically modified crops are safe for human and animal consumption. It also said that its nutritious quality was same as that of other mustard varieties.

The ministry, on its site, also said that genetically modified crops need to be taken on a case-to-case basis as each involve an injection of different genes in different manner.

It also added that GM food, available in the global markets, is not likely to present risks to human health.

Post the GEAC’s approval of GM mustard, activists did ask the government to reject the proposal and ban GEAC.

The coalition for a GM-free India – a platform of organizations representing farmers, consumers and scientists – wrote to Environment Minister Anil Dave expressing concerns over the approval.

The activists also argue that GM mustard could lead to genetic contamination and pollute food.