Is right to privacy a fundamental right? Supreme Court to decide today

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court on Thursday will give its judgement on the landmark ase that will decide the constitutional validity of the “right to privacy” case, putting an end to a five-year long debate on the issue

The nine-judge constitution bench will give its verdict at around 10:30 AM, resolving privacy related matters of the Aadhaar number. In the light of this, let’s have a look at all the important components of the case.

In 2012, Justice K S Puttuswamy filed a writ petition raising issues of privacy in the Aadhaar data collection and since then a plethora of PILs and petitions — as many as 22 — were filed regarding the privacy issue. All of these petitions have been linked to the main petition, which is taken up by the constitution bench. Depending on the fate of privacy in the apex court, a five-judge bench would resume hearing on Aadhaar-related privacy violations.

The nine judges hearing the case are Chief Justice of India Justice Khehar, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agarwal, Rohinton Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

When was the constitution bench formed?

A six-judge bench in the M.P Sharma verdict in 1954 and then an eight-judge bench in the Kharak Singh verdict in 1962 upheld that privacy rights cannot be elevated as a “fundamental right” in India. Instead, it is a common law right, which if violated, could be compensated.

The 9-judge bench was constituted in August 2015 following a reference made in the Aadhaar/UID case on Justice Puttuswamy. The hearings in the case began on July 19 2017, the verdict of which will soon be delivered.

The Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal is of the opinion that “privacy” is relative and ambiguous, hence it cannot be a “fundamental right”. It is also of the opinion that in India, where a massive portion of the population is below the poverty line, fundamental right to privacy would disturb the disbursement of social welfare schemes linked with Aadhaar number.

The proponents of Aadhaar, led by senior advocate Shyam Divan has argued that privacy is a “natural right” and is an internationally recognised Human Rights and most liberal democracies are practising it, emphasising on the dangers of no privacy rights in the digital age.