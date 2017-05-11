Is Justice CS Karnan evading arrest? Cops hunt in the dark

Moneycontrol News

Justice CS Karnan remains out of the police's grasp as multiple reports suggest that the country’s first sitting High Court judge to be sentenced for contempt has fled the country. Justice Karnan was said to be in Chennai till Wednesday morning.

Even as police forces expand their search, Karnan is believed to be seeking a review of the six-month imprisonment awarded by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A Kolkata police team had unsuccessfully attempted to arrest the Calcutta High Court Judge on Wednesday.

Some media reports quoting various sources place Justice Karnan in France and Andhra Pradesh among other locations.

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar held Justice Karnan guilty of contempt of “grievous nature” and sentenced him six months of imprisonment on Tuesday.

Police forces are on a vigil as he is a sitting judge and reportedly haven’t yet sought permission to track his phone. The bench said Justice Karnan has to be viewed as an “ordinary citizen” of the country and cannot be treated like a sitting judge in this case.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of various letters written by Justice Karnan against judges of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8.

Justice Karnan appeared before the court on March 31 in connection with the contempt proceeding, becoming the first high court judge to do so in the history of Indian judiciary.

The top court on Tuesday also barred the media from publishing the contents of “orders” passed by Justice Karnan.

On May 4, he declined to undergo a mental health check-up as ordered by the Supreme Court, telling a team of doctors he is "absolutely normal" and has a "stable mind".