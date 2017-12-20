App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 20, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chhota Shakeel dead?

Top officials in the National Security Council Secretariat in New Delhi and Mumbai Police said they were not in a position to either confirm or deny this.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what could be a major blow for the infamous D-Company, reports have surfaced that Dawood Ibrahim’s trusted lieutenant Chhota Shakeel is dead.

The development was reported by Hindustan Times, which has in its possession an audio clip of a conversation between a member of Shakeel’s gang, Bilal, and a Mumbai-based relative of Shakeel to the same effect.

However, the veracity of the clip has not been confirmed as yet.

Top officials in the National Security Council Secretariat in New Delhi and Mumbai Police said they were not in a position to either confirm or deny this.

related news

According to the report, Shakeel, 57, died on January 6 in Islamabad, where he had gone for a meeting with members of an organisation called Odessa.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed by his bodyguards to the Combined Medical Hospital in Rawalpindi by air, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

According to another theory reported by the newspaper, Pakistan's ISI used Odessa to kill him, since it was becoming increasingly difficult to deal with him.

The report also said that Dawood was informed about Shakeel’s death two days after it happened. The Don was apparently devastated after hearing this news and had to be admitted to the hospital in late January, and, again, in March.

Sources told HT that the ISI wanted to keep Shakeel’s death a secret and continue to use his virtual presence to broker deals. According to them, Shakeel had facilitated this virtual presence himself, by training a Pakistani national called Rahim Merchant a.k.a Doghla (two-faced) to impersonate him and mimic his voice.

Merchant is the one who has been calling up businessmen and media houses for close to two decades – ever since Shakeel’s ISI-enabled entry into Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.

tags #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #India

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.