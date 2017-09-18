Is Bollywood saving the best for the last in 2017?

Moneycontrol News

It hasn't been a pleasant year for Bollywood. Not at least if we go by the box office numbers. There was no dearth of big films but the Friday releases last week certainly lacked the punch that kept the box office craving to rake in some moolah.

It seems all hopes now lay on the year-end releases in the last quarter. Bollywood is keeping its fingers crossed for Judwaa 2, Golmaal Again, Secret Superstar, Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai.

What hasn't worked for Bollywood at the box office till now? Was it the star cast or the content? Maybe both.

Raees, Raabta, Ok Jaanu, Rangoon, Sarkar 3, Meri Pyari Bindu, Bank Chor and so many more - every actor from every genre tried his luck this year but the drought prevailed at the box office.

Major releases clubbed together, producers have put in investments to the tune of Rs 1500 crore into these films and the industry has recovered only 70% of costs.

Speaking of highly disappointing numbers from promising flicks one can't help but talk about Jagga Jasoos whose total nett gross stood at Rs 52.60 crore, Begum Jaan that barely touched Rs 20 crore and Sarkar 3 that made about Rs 10 crore, among others.

Sureshot performers - the Khans - also failed to grab people's attention. Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight and Shahrukh’s Harry Met Sejal though limped their way towards Bollywood’s much coveted hundred crore club but they failed to live up to the expectations of the audience in terms of content and that of distributors in terms of collections.

Such was the disappointment, that both the Khans agreed to return money to the distributors.

“Tubelight and Harry Met Sejal was expected to bring in at least Rs 500 crores to the box office collectively but they could hardly make Rs 170 crores and that was a huge setback for the industry,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

While the half-yearly Bollywood report card only had sad tales to tell, the filmmakers have taken the loss in their stride.

According to Rohit Shetty this is just a phase and will not last. This keeps happening every five years in the industry he said.

With hope, comes expectations and Bollywood is no different. “Padmavati should bring in Rs 300 crores, Tiger Zinda Hai another Rs 300 crores, Golmal Again should fetch us Rs 150 crores and Secret Superstar too should clock good numbers. These are however speculations and the industry is counting on these releases because none of them has a budget below Rs 100 crore. So making it to the Rs 100 crore club would not be enough,” added Mohan.