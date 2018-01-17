App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 17, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRCTC apologises for posting wrong picture of Jagannath temple

The issue was raised by priests of Sri Jagannath Temple after Shambhu Nath Khuntia during his recent visit to Mumbai, found an ISKCON temple photo in place of the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today tendered an apology for posting a picture of an 'ISKCON temple' as 'Puri Jagannath Temple' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

"The news article appeared in Odisha newspapers where IRCTC posters of Bharat Darshan has shown ISKCON temple instead of Puri Jagannath Temple. The posters were displayed at Mumbai where this has happened inadvertently. All the posters have now been removed. Our sincere apology," IRCTC East Zone said in its Twitter handle.

The issue was raised by priests of Sri Jagannath Temple after Shambhu Nath Khuntia, a servitor of Puri Jagannath temple during his recent visit to Mumbai, found an ISKCON temple photo in place of the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

Protesting the IRCTC's action, Khuntia immediately posted the image on social media which sparked a statewide resentment. Subsequently, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) also wrote to the Indian Railways and protested the IRCTC's act of displaying a wrong picture in the name of Puri Temple.

"We have written a strong letter to the Indian Railways for posting the wrong picture in the name of Puri Temple," said SJTA official Sujit Chatterji.

Meanwhile, Puri-based Jagannath Sena Convenor Priyadarshan Pattnaik appealed to the IRCTC to remove such posters. He also described such activities as a disrespect to the Lord Jagannath and its millions of devotees across the world.

tags #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #ISKCON #trends

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.