App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX media case: Enforcement Directorate summons Karti Chidambaram

ED had registered a case against him and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in May 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on January 11 in connection with the INX media case, as per reports.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case will record his statement in the case.

The ED had conducted raids in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case in Chennai and Kolkata on December 1, including the house of a relative of former minister P Chidambaram.

ED had registered a case against him and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in May 2017.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

They said the ED will probe the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case.

Karti had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the lookout circular issued against him which didn't allow him to travel to the UK for work. The court, however, permitted him to travel abroad subject to several conditions.

tags #Enforcement Directorate #India #Politcs

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.