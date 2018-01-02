INX media case: Enforcement Directorate summons Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on January 11 in connection with the INX media case, as per reports.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case will record his statement in the case.

The ED had conducted raids in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case in Chennai and Kolkata on December 1, including the house of a relative of former minister P Chidambaram.

ED had registered a case against him and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in May 2017.

It had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint including Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others.

They said the ED will probe the alleged "proceeds of crime" generated in this case.

Karti had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the lookout circular issued against him which didn't allow him to travel to the UK for work. The court, however, permitted him to travel abroad subject to several conditions.