International Yoga Day: Yoga as important as salt, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News

The International Yoga Day was proposed in 2014 and surely enough it was put into action by 2015. For the past two years, India has been celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21.

For its first edition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the United Nations to participate in this grandiose celebration. Surely enough, it led to a record-breaking celebration.

In 2015, the celebration made two world records - for the most participants (35,985), and individuals from the largest number of nationalities (84). The individuals also performed the exercises in the same venue.

Today, despite the rain and with over 50,000 participants, the onset of its third edition began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the importance of yoga. "Just as the importance of salt is not only to lend taste to food, but also ensure well-being of the body, similarly Yoga can have the same importance as salt has in life," he said.

Not only is yoga a daily practice, but it can made into a profession. Modi pointed out that " Yoga’s immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India... Young people have accepted Yoga as a profession. In countries across the world, there is a new market being created around Yoga." and was happy to announce that the "demand for yoga teachers is increasing."

On speaking on the pertinence of the event being celebrated by the world he said, "Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through Yoga. The practice, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world too."

On retrospect, many are under the impression that yoga is only meant for saints and people who have chosen the path of salvation. However, Modi refutes this belief by saying that, "Now, it has become part of every person's life.. In addition to fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness" and urged all to make Yoga a daily practice.

In the first ever International Yoga Day (2015), Modi said that, "In order to benefit fully from yoga, to understand yoga in its entirety, we must understand who is a yogi. A yogi is a person who is in harmony – with herself, her body, with her surroundings, with nature. Yoga is the means to achieve that harmony."