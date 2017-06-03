Interim relief for anganwadi sevikas as Min stays suspension

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has stayed dismissal of 15 anganwadi sevikas of Palghar zilla parishad till the hearing in the matter is over.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Palghar zilla parishad had suspended these sevikas for participating in an agitation organised by Shramajivi Sanghatana on April 24 at the CEO's office to press for various demands of anganwadi and tribal children.

During the agitation it was alleged that the protesters numbering in hundreds manhandled CEO Nidhi Chowdhary.

The CEO had filed a criminal case against the protesters and their leader Vivek Pandit who is founder of the Sanghatana.

The issue of suspension was raised by Pandit in a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who subsequently visited Palghar and took stock of the work being done in the district.

Meanwhile, the CEO also started recruitment process for 15 new workers.

The dismissed workers then filed an appeal with Munde who is Minister for Women and Child Welfare.

Munde took cognizance of the complaint and stayed their dismissal till the hearing in the matter is over.

The minister also ordered that till the matter was disposed off results of the interviewed candidates for the post anganwadi sevikas in their place should not be published.