Inter-linking of rivers likely to be brought under 'national projects' category

The inter-linking of river (ILR) projects in the country is likely to be declared as 'national projects' in order to implement the project with the help of a smooth flow of funds and better monitoring, according to a report in The Times of India.

Water Resources, Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the states to come forward with funding proposals at the meeting of special committee for river linking projects.

The ILR project will aim at transferring surplus water to an area which is need of water and the states are considering the option of creating a separate central fund for this project.

"We discussed framing criteria for considering ILR projects as 'national projects', especially in the backdrop of the ministry's decision to begin works on three identified river linking projects by resolving all differences among states this year," officials told the paper.

Ken-Betwa is already declared to be a national project. The rest are yet to be brought under the 'national projects' category.

The Ken-Betwa link in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Damanganga-Pinjal link and Par-Tapi-Narmada link in Maharashtra and Gujarat are ready for implementation.

Close to Rs 18,000 crore will be required for the Ken-Betwa link. The difficulties what the state can face for implementing the ILR project can be that of the current funding pattern. As of now, the ratio is 60(Centre):40(State). The 90(Centre):10(State) division is yet to be decided, officials said.

The water resources ministry officials told the paper that the memorandum of understanding to implement the Ken-Betwa link project will soon be signed.

If the Centre takes the responsibility of funding majority share in the ILR projects, the states will be spared from the hefty expenditure.

The work progress on the 'national projects' is monitored by a committee, which is led by Union water resources secretary.



The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has identified 30 links for preparation of feasibility reports (FRs). The pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the 30 links are already circulated to concerned states. After investigating the links, feasibility reports of 14 links under Peninsular section and feasibility reports of 2 links and draft feasibility reports of 7 links under Himalayan section are already complete.



Along with one ILR, 15 multi purpose water-based projects across the country are declared as 'national projects'. It includes Teesta Barrage project in West Bengal, Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, Gosikhurd irrigation project in Maharashtra and Renuka Dam project in Himachal Pradesh, among others.