App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insolvency law panel seeks suggestions from stakeholders

The first meeting of the 14-member Insolvency Law Committee, chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, was held on December 8, where the panel decided to seek comments from stakeholders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The high-level panel tasked with identifying issues in implementation of the insolvency law has sought suggestions from stakeholders as the government works on ways to iron out practical difficulties.

The first meeting of the 14-member Insolvency Law Committee, chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, was held on December 8, where the panel decided to seek comments from stakeholders.

A large number of cases have been filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which became operational in December 2016. The law provides for a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process.

There are concerns about certain aspects of the law while the government recently came out with an ordinance wherein wilful defaulters have been barred from bidding for stressed assets under the Code.

related news

Against this backdrop, the panel has sought "suggestions/ comments from stakeholders" about the provisions of the Code as well as rules and regulations notified in this regard.

According to a release issued by the corporate affairs ministry, stakeholders can submit their suggestions along with a brief justification for the same till January 10.

The committee, set up in November, has the mandate to take stock of the functioning and implementation of the Code, identify the issues that may impact the efficiency of corporate insolvency resolution and liquidation framework prescribed under this law.

Besides, the panel would "make suitable recommendations to address such issues, enhance efficiency of the processes prescribed and the effective implementation of the Code," the release said.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairperson M S Sahoo, RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, former Lok Sabha Secretary General T K Viswanathan, Edelweiss Group Chairman and CEO Rashesh Shah, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co Executive Chairman Shardul Shroff and Xpro India Chairman Sidharth Birla are among the panel members.

Other members include AZB & Partners Partner Bahram Vakil, SBI Stressed Assets Resolution Group MD B Sriram, Additional Secretary (Banking) at the Department of Financial Services and a Joint Secretary from the corporate affairs ministry.

Presidents of the institutes of chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries are also part of the committee.

Over 300 cases have been admitted for resolution by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and a case is taken up for resolution under the Code only after receiving the tribunal's approval.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.