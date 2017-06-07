Infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir, two militants killed

Two terrorists were killed last night after the army foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district.The incident took place when troops at the Line of Control (LoC) noticed the militants trying to infiltrate into the valley from across the border in Machil sector under the cover of darkness, the Army official said.

The unidentified militants were killed after the troops engaged the heavily-armed militants trying to escape to the thick forest cover. Officials said that a search operation is underway to track down other militants .

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the army in the past two weeks. On May 26, two members of Pakistan`s Border action Team(BAT) were eliminated in the Uri sector,while another six militants were killed the next day in the same sector .