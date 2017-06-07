App
Jun 07, 2017 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir, two militants killed

Army foils third infiltration bid in two weeks .

Infiltration bid foiled in Kashmir, two militants killed
Indian army soldier

Two terrorists were killed last night after the army foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district.The incident took place when troops at the Line of Control (LoC) noticed the  militants trying to infiltrate into the valley from across the border in Machil sector under the cover of darkness, the Army official said.

The unidentified militants were killed after the troops engaged the heavily-armed militants trying to escape to the thick forest cover. Officials said that a search operation is underway  to track down other militants .

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the army in the past two weeks. On May 26, two members of Pakistan`s Border action Team(BAT) were eliminated in the Uri sector,while another six militants were killed the next day in the same sector .

 

