App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indu Malhotra: First woman to be directly appointed to the Supreme Court

This is the first time in the apex court’s 68-year journey that a woman has been elevated to Supreme Court directly from the Bar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court’s collegium has unanimously recommended senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge, the seventh woman judge in the apex court’s history. This is the first time that a woman has been elevated to the top court directly from the Bar.

She will be the second woman judge in the apex court along with Justice R Banumathi, who was elevated in 2014. The first-ever female judge in the SC was appointed in 1989 with Justice M. Fathima Beevi's elevation in the court.

Malhotra was enrolled with the Bar Council in Delhi in 1983 and qualified as an Advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court in 1988. She presided as Standing Counsel for the state of Haryana in the Supreme Court for 5 years. During her tenure, she has represented statutory bodies like SEBI, Delhi Development Authority and Indian Council for Agricultural Research, in front of the Supreme Court.

She was designated as a senior advocate for the Supreme Court in 2007, the second woman to achieve this after a period of 30 years. Malhotra specialises in the law of arbitration and has been present in various domestic and international commercial arbitrations. Recently, a third edition of a commentary The Law and Practice of Arbitration and Conciliation, 2014 was written by her, which was released in April 2014 by the Chief Justice of India.

tags #India #India's Supreme Court #SEBI

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.