Indu Malhotra: First woman to be directly appointed to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s collegium has unanimously recommended senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge, the seventh woman judge in the apex court’s history. This is the first time that a woman has been elevated to the top court directly from the Bar.

She will be the second woman judge in the apex court along with Justice R Banumathi, who was elevated in 2014. The first-ever female judge in the SC was appointed in 1989 with Justice M. Fathima Beevi's elevation in the court.

Malhotra was enrolled with the Bar Council in Delhi in 1983 and qualified as an Advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court in 1988. She presided as Standing Counsel for the state of Haryana in the Supreme Court for 5 years. During her tenure, she has represented statutory bodies like SEBI, Delhi Development Authority and Indian Council for Agricultural Research, in front of the Supreme Court.

She was designated as a senior advocate for the Supreme Court in 2007, the second woman to achieve this after a period of 30 years. Malhotra specialises in the law of arbitration and has been present in various domestic and international commercial arbitrations. Recently, a third edition of a commentary The Law and Practice of Arbitration and Conciliation, 2014 was written by her, which was released in April 2014 by the Chief Justice of India.