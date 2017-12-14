App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indo-Maldives joint military exercise in Karna from December 15

The bilateral annual exercise is a 14-day joint military training between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), which is held alternatively in India and Maldives since 2009.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The two-week long eighth edition of the Indo-Maldives joint military exercise, 'Ekuverin', will be conducted from December 15 at Belagavi, about 505 km from here.

The bilateral annual exercise is a 14-day joint military training between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), which is held alternatively in India and Maldives since 2009.

'Ekuverin' means 'friends' in the Maldivian language.

The seventh edition of the exercise was held at  Kadhdhoo, Lammu Atoll, Maldives in December, 2016.

related news

The focus of the exercise is to acquaint both armies  with each other's operating procedures in the backdrop of a  counter-insurgency or counter-terrorist operations in an urban or semi-urban environment under the United Nations (UN)  Charter, with an overall aim to enhance interoperability  between the two armies, an official release said.

It said the exercise will see the contingents hone their tactical and technical skills, and also provide an opportunity for the two armies to activate the Joint Operations Centre at Belagavi.

The MNDF will be represented by a team comprising two officers and 43 other ranks, while the Indian Army by three officers, as many junior commissioned officers and 39 other ranks belonging to a Gorkha Rifles Battalion (Sirmoor Rifles).

The opening ceremony of the exercise, scheduled for tomorrow, will witness a fly past by the Army Aviation team  along with a march past by the contingent from both the  countries in the presence of the pipe and drums band of the  Gorkha Regiment.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maldives

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.