App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo exempts Indian sportspersons from paying weapon-handling charges

In order to avail the exemption offered by IndiGo, a passenger will have to provide a government recognised document, which identifies him or her as a sportsperson.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday announced that Indian sportspersons travelling for tournaments will be exempted from paying charges for handling of their weapons such as firearms, air guns, and ammunition.

IndiGo charges a passenger an amount of Rs 5,000 for carrying a weapon as check-in baggage, according to its website.

"Effective January 1, 2018, Indian sportsperson travelling to either domestic or international destinations for a competition or representing the country, will be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and/or ammunition," IndiGo said in a statement.

Air travellers are not allowed to carry weapons and ammunition in their cabin baggage or with them, but can carry them in their checked-in baggage after following certain procedures, including declaring it to the airline.

In order to avail the exemption offered by IndiGo, a passenger will have to provide a government recognised document, which identifies him or her as a sportsperson.

The player will also have to produce a licence along with a written document issued by the president or the secretary of the sports club sponsoring the player for the shooting event, which will serve as a bonafide document allowing carriage of arms and ammunition.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.