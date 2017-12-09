India's road projects: Financing continues to be a major hurdle, experts say

In the past few month, the government has announced enormous numbers of road projects to improve route connectivity in India. However, many challenges including finance and optimization lie ahead for them.

"There is a deluge of projects that are coming up (for the development of roads infrastructure), therefore, we need to think about next level of challenges," Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner at McKinsey Mumbai said in a panel discussion at India's Road Ahead Conference organised by Moneycontrol and Free Press Journal on Saturday.

Considering the massive pan-India projects that the government aims to carry out, financing for these projects seems to be one of the biggest challenges as the amount is huge and the government alone would not be able to bear the total cost.

While a part of financing can come from the government and from monetising the future toll charges, the government still needs to come up with schemes and policies to finance these projects.

Gupta said that the government may look into land monetisation as once the roads are built, the price of land along the road increases. "We will have have to dip into this scheme (land monetisation schemes) and create policies to deal with it properly," Gupta said.

Another panellist, Sanjeev Kaushik, CMD at India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) pointed out that there are many ways in which financing can be arranged for construction projects.

After India jumped to 100th rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business, many foreign investors have shown interests in investing in India. Kaushik mentioned Dollar financing from the UK, which is offered on the basis of project's credibility, can be a good option for contractors seeking finance from abroad.

Interestingly, Sudhir Hoshing, Joint MD at IRB Infra pointed at the change in discourse in the country regarding the investments on road infrastructure.

"The debate on why one should invest so much money on the road when a country is so poor has disappeared,"Hoshing said.

Apart from finance, various on-ground challenges were listed by Indrajit Banerjee from S&P Group such as shortage of skilled manpower, lack of proper study of the geographical locations such as Himalaya due to the location, as well as physical challenges of working at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

In addition, the model of contracts such as Build Operate & Transfer (BOT), Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) pose other challenges for the completion of a project. A win-win situation may reduce the delay in such projects, Banerjee added.

The panel also raised other concerns once the projects are completed such as the maintenance of these roads.

The Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari had earlier mentioned in the same event that the government is working on policies and new clauses are being included in contracts, whereby, the responsibility of maintaining roads would be given to the same contractor.