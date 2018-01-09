App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's private moon mission in danger of being called off: Reports

Reports say the company cancelled its contract for a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) with ISRO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru-based TeamIndus could cancel efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize (GLXP)  due to lack of funds, according to reports. ANTRIX, the commercial branch of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has reportedly  cancelled its contract with the startup.

The company was unable to mobilise the Rs. 2 billion required to hire a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from ISRO to rover the moon, according to a Business Standard report citing sources from TeamIndusThe report also says that ISRO officials have confirmed that the project has been stalled because the company was not able to mobilise funds.

The GLXP, or Moon 2.0, is a challenge where teams compete for a chance to be the first private moon mission and  $30 million prize. TeamIndus is one of the five finalists of this challenge.

The Ken was the first to report that TeamIndus' deal with ISRO has been called off.

The launch is currently scheduled for March.

 

tags #India #ISRO #TeamIndus

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.