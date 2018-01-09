India's private moon mission in danger of being called off: Reports

Bengaluru-based TeamIndus could cancel efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize (GLXP) due to lack of funds, according to reports. ANTRIX, the commercial branch of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has reportedly cancelled its contract with the startup.

The company was unable to mobilise the Rs. 2 billion required to hire a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from ISRO to rover the moon, according to a Business Standard report citing sources from TeamIndus. The report also says that ISRO officials have confirmed that the project has been stalled because the company was not able to mobilise funds.

The GLXP, or Moon 2.0, is a challenge where teams compete for a chance to be the first private moon mission and $30 million prize. TeamIndus is one of the five finalists of this challenge.

The Ken was the first to report that TeamIndus' deal with ISRO has been called off.

The launch is currently scheduled for March.