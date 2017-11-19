App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 18, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

India's Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 title in its 67th edition, making her only the 6th Indian to have won the crown.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

India's Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 title in its 67th edition, making her only the 6th Indian to have won the crown.

CONGRATULATIONS!

Chillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.

Source: missworld.com

related news

Mexico's Andrea Meza was the second runner-up while England's Stephanie was awarded first runner-up.

Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner. Chillar, who is from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017. Apart from the coveted crown, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award. She took to Twitter to thank the support she received from her fans.

Click here for more

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.