India's Himalayan problem: An overview of the troubled Himalayan frontier

Pradeep Suresh V

Moneycontrol News

Tensions between India and China regarding over the Dokalam region show no signs of cooling down even as more developments in the Kashmir Valley take place.

India’s Himalayan range has had flashpoints throughout history until now that has led to border tensions time and again.

The Himalayan range, the largest in the world extends all the way from India’s northern most tip in Jammu and Kashmir to the north east and acts as a natural barrier for India against external invasions.

Invaders dating back to the Mongolian era have been prevented from entering India by the great heights. In the present day, the area, because of its strategic position has become crucial in the diplomatic tussle for power and one-uppance.

Here's a look at the regions in the Himalayan frontier which has led to tensions at the border:

Gilgit-Baltistan

The area which formed the northern anchorage of Jammu & Kashmir has was occupie by Pakistan in 1948. The territory has now become a province. It was through this region where most of the infiltrators entered the Kargil area in 1999. The region has now become more of a concern with the large influx of Chinese investment and personnel to the area as part of the CPEC despite India’s opposition.

Trans-Karakoram Tract

Originally part of the Gilgit-Baltistan region the area was contested by India, China and Pakistan. However, Pakistan acceded the Chinese claim making the area fully under the Chinese control. Presently despite Indian claim to the region, the large area is under the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Siachen Glacier

The territory is known as the highest battle ground in the world. Despite years of ceasefire Pakistan still claims the region as their territory.

Aksai Chin

The large territory which comes under the Ladakh district has been illegally occupied by the Chinese since the 1962 war. The territory which is larger than the size of Switzerland is occupied by China who claims it as a part of Tibet.

Dokalam plateau

Since Tibet was occupied by the Chinese armies, the eastern Himalayas have been a troubled region. The Dokalam plateau which is an area of dispute between China and Bhutan. The area is very close to Siliguri corridor, an area called as India’s chicken neck as it is the lifeline that connects the rest of India with the North East.

Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh

The Chinese reluctance to accept the MacMohan line and claiming Arunachal Pradesh, particularly Tawang as their territory has made the area volatile. The Chinese argue that the area comes under Tibet, which they have been occupying.