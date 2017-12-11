India's fuel demand jumps 6.2% in November as diesel use recovers

India's fuel demand went up by 6.2 percent in November as diesel consumption showed signs of recovery.

Fuel consumption totalled 17.4 million tonnes (mt) in November against 16.4 mt in the year-ago period, according to the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

This mirrors a recovery from 0.9 percent growth in October but pales before 10.4 percent expansion in November last year.

Demand for diesel, which had entered negative territory in October, was up 7.5 percent at 7.25 mt in November, a sign of increased economic activity.

Diesel is India's most consumed fuel accounting for over 40 percent of the total consumption. Its demand had declined by 1.9 percent in October after a 16.6 percent jump in September.

Petrol sales grew 4.8 percent at 2.1 mt while cooking gas LPG demand rose 6.7 percent to 2 mt.

Jet fuel consumption too climbed 8.4 percent to 6,41,000 tonnes but that of naphtha fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 mt.

Pet coke, whose use has been banned by the Supreme Court in the national capital and adjoining areas, saw a 10.35 percent jump in consumption to 1.9 mt, according to the data.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 16.4 percent to 6,17,000 tonnes.