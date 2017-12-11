App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's fuel demand jumps 6.2% in November as diesel use recovers

India's fuel demand went up by 6.2 percent in November as diesel consumption showed signs of recovery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's fuel demand went up by 6.2 percent in November as diesel consumption showed signs of recovery.

Fuel consumption totalled 17.4 million tonnes (mt) in November against 16.4 mt in the year-ago period, according to the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

This mirrors a recovery from 0.9 percent growth in October but pales before 10.4 percent expansion in November last year.

Demand for diesel, which had entered negative territory in October, was up 7.5 percent at 7.25 mt in November, a sign of increased economic activity.

Diesel is India's most consumed fuel accounting for over 40 percent of the total consumption. Its demand had declined by 1.9 percent in October after a 16.6 percent jump in September.

Petrol sales grew 4.8 percent at 2.1 mt while cooking gas LPG demand rose 6.7 percent to 2 mt.

Jet fuel consumption too climbed 8.4 percent to 6,41,000 tonnes but that of naphtha fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 mt.

Pet coke, whose use has been banned by the Supreme Court in the national capital and adjoining areas, saw a 10.35 percent jump in consumption to 1.9 mt, according to the data.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 16.4 percent to 6,17,000 tonnes.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.