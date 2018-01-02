India’s first proposed high-speed Metro corridor in Mumbai to operate round the clock

India’s first proposed high-speed Metro corridor between Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport will be operational around the clock, including night hours. This will make it India’s first Metro corridor to run 24X7 for all 365 days, according to a report in DNA.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) the executing body of this project, has said this will cater to the flyers landing late at night, wanting to travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to board connecting flights.

A senior MMRDA official was quoted in the reported saying the trains will run in the late hours of the night, since “it is a dedicated line for the airport”. He added \the Metro corridor will pass through residential locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which will help flyers to reach their homes late in the night.

As opposed to the Delhi Airport Metro running for almost 20 hours (from 4.45 am to 11.30 pm), Mumbai Airport Metro will be operational for 24 hours, although the frequency of trains at night will be lesser than those during the daytime.

The Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport Metro corridor is going to be a high-speed Metro corridor that will run at a higher speed than the other Metro corridors planned in the city.