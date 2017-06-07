Indian women in combat roles: It's been a long time coming

India looks set to finally jump on the bandwagon of allowing women in combat roles after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat recently confirmed that the process for initiating women "jawans" was moving fast.

Rawat said the first step would be to induct women into the military police, a landmark moment given that women were only allowed to engage in operational and administrative work until now.

In fact, barring three women Short Service Commission Officers who were inducted as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force in December 2015 - an experimental move - no other women have been allowed in combat positions in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force combined.

Away from the frontline

Women started breaking through the armed forces' glass ceiling when they were first recruited in 1992. Even though women have been consistently signing up for the army since then, they only constituted 5 percent of the total strength of officers as of February 2015.

According to defence ministry report from February 2015, the number of women granted Short Service Commission in the three wings of the armed forces was 3,177 - Army (1,436), Navy (413) and Air Force (1,328). After including those in medical and nursing services, the number went up 8,350.

According to IANS data, the number of female officers (excluding medical and nursing) went up 11 percent to 3,537 in 2016.

A huge constraint for women is that they can only join as Short Service Commission officers, which grant them a service period of 14 years.

Women were initially only recruited in Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Army Education Corps and Judge Advocate General Branch. Later on, since 1996, they started getting into Signals, Intelligence, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering branches. Aviation and Air Defence opened up for them much later.

Women are not given Permanent Commission in most sectors of the armed forces. In 2008, they were given Permanent Commission in two branches - education and law.

Mixed messages

Over the past year, there have been mixed messages from the officialdom on the matter.

Before Rawat's recent comments, President Pranab Mukherjee had announced last year that women would finally be allowed to take up combat roles in all sections of the Indian Army.

But four months later, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Rajya Sabha that there was no such plan. A few weeks before that, Parrikar had said that women could be recruited for all roles barring submarine operations.

The story abroad

Countries such as Germany, Finland, France, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Israel have long allowed women in combat roles.

Closer to home, Bangladesh has allowed women in combat roles since 2014 while Pakistan also allows women to become fighter pilots.

Nonetheless, two major first world nations, USA and UK, took their time in opening up combat positions to women. US removed ban (a 1994 Pentagon rule) on women serving in direct combat in 2013 and UK followed suit only last year. Australia too lifted its ban in January 2013.

Given that it has taken all these countries at least three to five years to integrate women into the combat sections after taking the first step, it could be a while before an Indian woman takes guard on the frontline.