App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 07, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railway expedites safety plan as derailments rise

The retrofitting of the current ICF coaches will be an interim safety measure, before converting the entire fleet to the LHB coaches.

Indian Railway expedites safety plan as derailments rise

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Railways has decided to expedite its plan to make coaches safer for passengers, after a series of railway derailments, according to a report in The Financial Express.

The Railways plans to upgrade its old Integral Coach Factory (ICF) passenger coaches by adding centre-buffer couplers. It also plans to convert its entire fleet to the Linke-Hoffman-Busch (LHB) coaches in ten years time, as part of a Rs 1.5 lakh crore project.

According to the report, Railways will select coaches which are older than 15 years for retrofitting with safety couplers, which have improved safety features designed to prevent the coaches from toppling and piling up in an event of a derailment, thereby reducing casualties.

The retrofitting of these coaches is, however, an interim safety measure, before converting the entire fleet to the LHB coaches.

The Railways will only induct LHB coaches starting April 1, 2018 and will start phasing out the ICF coaches completely. The newspaper, quoted a source, said that ICF coaches will not be manufactured any further.

The LHB coaches are more expensive in comparison to the ICF coaches. A general class LHB coach costs about Rs 3.5 crore whereas an ICF coach of the same category costs Rs 2.5 crore.

Currently, there are around 60,000 coaches plying out of which around 40,000 are ICF-type coaches.

tags #Current Affairs #Indian Railways #infrastructure

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.