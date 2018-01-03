App
Jan 03, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Oil Corporation takes up 2018 as 'Year of Trust'

Every second Indian is served by the company as it commands half of the auto fuel and cooking fuel market share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, has adopted 2018 as the 'Year of Trust' as it earned belief in the delivery potential in programmes like PMUY, and decision of early implementation of BS-VI fuel norms.

Every second Indian is served by the company as it commands half of the auto fuel and cooking fuel market share.

"From Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to daily price revision of petrol and diesel, to the decision to leapfrog BS-VI fuels supply in Delhi by April 1, 2018, two years before its actual implementation date, are a few instances where policy makers trusted the delivery potential of IOC," the company said in a statement here.

PMUY scheme was launched in May 2016 to provide free cooking gas connection to poor women.

Unveiling the corporate theme for the New Year, IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said the observance of 2018 as the 'Year of Trust' is a unique opportunity to sustain the company's trust among its customers and stakeholders by enhancing its capabilities and integrity.

"Backed by our inherent strengths as a team and as an organisation, it would be a great project to make 'trust' an enduring value across our supply chain.

"Our core values inspire us to give our best. Among these, 'trust' is the keystone and the active DNA of our organisational culture," he said.

The decision follows the tradition started by the company in 2016 of adopting calendar year based on IOC's corporate values of 'Care', 'Innovation', 'Passion' and 'Trust'.

Year 2016 was the 'Year of Core Values', while 2017 was observed as the 'Year of Innovation and Technology'.

The resolution to adopt 2018 as 'Year of Trust' comes at at a time when India joins countries like France and China to stand by the accord to meet the challenge for a low-carbon sustainable future in the COP-23 Bonn Summit held in November 2017.

For India, moving in consonance with the commitment would mean an increased share of natural gas and renewables in the future energy mix. "Being a market leader, IOC will be once again leading this national agenda in the coming years," it said.

IOC said starting from refineries and pipeline networks to bulk storage terminals and fuel stations, adoption of smart technologies, e-portals for customer convenience and efficient use of SAP have resulted in greater efficiency.

"Now, a full-fledged CRM (customer relationship management) solution is being implemented to engage more closely with customers," the statement said.

