you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 22, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian officials to be part of 2022 FIFA World Cup security assistance programme

Indian officers were recently involved in the security procedures of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian security officials, including Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, are set to be part of the security assistance programme for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, according to a report by The Indian Express.

As Indian security officers' have experience in providing security for leading sporting events like the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League as well the experience of dealing with a terror event like the 2008 Mumbai attacks, they have been approached to be a part of this security assistance programme.

Indian officers were recently involved in security procedures of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in India.

The seminar in Doha

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be compiling a list of over 20 IPS officers from different parts of the country for the first security seminar to be held in Doha in March.

The seminar will be a brain-storming of security experts in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A senior government official told the newspaper that "states and Union Territories have been told to nominate officers after receiving communication from Doha and FIFA. The event will be a good exposure for our officers and our forces can benefit from their experience."

MHA seeks candidates

Maharashtra government and the National Security Guard (NSG) have been asked to nominate SP and DIG rank officials, who carried out the security operation following the 26/11 terror attack.

Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat have been asked to identify officers, preferably from the IPS, who have been in charge of IPL security while West Bengal is expected to nominate officers who have experience in organising the Indian Super League.

The official communication from the MHA states that candidates should have a "very good knowledge of English" and have no charges of taint or corruption.

