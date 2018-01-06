Indian Navy & Cochin Port Trust enter into MoU

The Indian Navy and Cochin Port Trust (CPT) have entered into an Memorandum of Understanding for utilising the Port's berthing facility at Mattancherry wharf for Naval ships.

As per the MoU, Cochin Port’s Q2 and Q3 berths at Mattacherry wharf, totaling 228 metre quay length, would be be handed over to the Indian Navy for five years for berthing their ships.

The Indian Navy had requested for an exclusive berthing facility in Cochin Port for berthing their ships during reconstruction period of their berths.

"In view of the national interest involved, Cochin Port examined the request and decided that Cochin Port's oldest wharf, Mattacherry Wharf can be spared, since those are not suitable any longer for berthing of big cargo ships due to limitation of draft and displacement", a CPT release said.

This is a landmark decision in the history of Cochin Port and would go a long way in the combined efforts of the Port and Navy for ensuring the safety of the nation, it added.

The MoU was signed yesterday on behalf of Cochin Port Trust by Goutam Gupta, Traffic Manager and Commodore Deepak Kumar, Chief Staff Officer (Ops), Southern Naval Command for Indian Navy, a Port Trust release said here today.