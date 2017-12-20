Indian Institutes of Management Bill: IIMs to turn independent, award degrees

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed the Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, granting power to all IIMs to hand out full-fledged degrees, set up campuses abroad as well as to function without any interference from the government.

Here's what the Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017 states:

> National importance

The bill gives certain IIMs recognition as institutions of national importance, whereby these institutions will be able to attain standards of global excellence in management, management research and allied areas of knowledge.

The bill also enables these institutions to "set up centres of management studies and allied areas outside India in accordance with guidelines laid down by the central government from time to time and in accordance with the provisions of the laws in force in such foreign country".

> Administrative autonomy

The bill will provide management institutions with greater autonomy as the government will not interfere in its functioning. Each of the 20 IIMs in India will have a Board of Governors, who will be the principal executive body of each IIM.

The bill allows each Board to select its own chairperson, as well as a director for the executive body, without any interference from the Centre.

"The bill offers autonomy to these institutes. Through this bill we will remove all interference of the government, bureaucracy in the functioning of the IIMs. They will themselves decide how to manage and run these premier institutes," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

> Academic autonomy

Under the provisions of the bill, the Academic Council shall be the principal academic body of every institute and will be responsible for specifying the criteria and process for admission to courses or study programmes offered by the institute.

The council will have the autonomy to specify the academic content of study programmes and courses and make changes therein. It will also have the power to lay down the academic calendar, guidelines for the conduct of examination and recommend a grant of degrees, diplomas and other academic distinctions or titles.

Currently, IIMs are not authorised to award degrees and, hence, have been awarding postgraduate diplomas and fellow programmes in management. While these degrees are treated as equivalent to MBAs and PhD, respectively, they are not recognised by universities abroad.

The bill also permits these institutes to open campuses abroad.

> Financial autonomy

Under the provisions of the bill, all IIMs will be eligible to receive grants from the central government for the proper functioning of the institute.

The institute is required to maintain a record of funds received and spent, which would then be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Any expenditure incurred by the audit team in connection with such an audit shall be payable by the institute to the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India.