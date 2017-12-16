App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 15, 2017 09:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian court cancels 2014 government rule on stringent tobacco pack warnings

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed government rules that mandated stringent graphic health warnings on tobacco products, lawyers involved in the case said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed government rules that mandated stringent graphic health warnings on tobacco products, lawyers involved in the case said, in a decision seen as a major victory for the tobacco industry and a setback for health advocates.

The Supreme Court last year ordered enforcement of the government's 2014 rules that required 85 percent of a tobacco pack's surface to be covered in health warnings, up from 20 percent earlier, despite protests by the tobacco industry.

At the same time, the top court had asked the court in Karnataka to rule on the dozens of tobacco industry pleas that challenged the federal rules.

That court on Friday struck down the government's 2014 notification, said Aradhana L, a lawyer at Poovayya & Co, who represented tobacco companies including India's ITC and Philip Morris International Inc's Indian partner, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

The government lawyer in the case, Krishna S Dixit, confirmed the rules had been struck down but said he would appeal to the Supreme Court.

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.