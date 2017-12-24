News LIVE: Indian companies earn Rs 8.5 lakh crore from markets in 2017

World economies need single currency: Anil Bokil

'One currency, one world' is needed for the sustainable progress of economies, Anil Bokil, founder of the Pune-based think-tank Arthakranti, said here today.

Bokil, the man behind the demonetisation move in India, said if the economies were to progress sustainably then there should be one currency driving the world.

He also said there should be transparency in transactions, which is possible only through banking services.