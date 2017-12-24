News LIVE: Indian companies earn Rs 8.5 lakh crore from markets in 2017

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran won the RK Nagar bypoll as an independent candidate. Dinakaran's victory over Jayalalithaa’s erstwhile seat might spell choppy waters for the EPS and OPS factions. After nineteen rounds of counting, Dinakaran got 89,013 votes, while AIADMK's Madhusudhanan got 48,306 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh got 24,651 votes.
Dec 24, 07:45 PM (IST)
World economies need single currency: Anil Bokil
'One currency, one world' is needed for the sustainable progress of economies, Anil Bokil, founder of the Pune-based think-tank Arthakranti, said here today.
Bokil, the man behind the demonetisation move in India, said if the economies were to progress sustainably then there should be one currency driving the world.
He also said there should be transparency in transactions, which is possible only through banking services.
Dec 24, 07:15 PM (IST)
LIC increases stake in PNB to 14%
The country's largest insurer LIC has increased its stake in public sector lender Punjab National Bank to 13.93 percent through qualified institutional placement.
Post the acquisition of shares, Life Insurance Corporation's stake in the bank, which earlier stood at 9.89 percent, increased by 4.04 percent to 13.93 percent, according to a regulatory filing.
The mode of acquisition/sale was qualified institutional placement, the filing revealed.
Dec 24, 07:02 PM (IST)
China warns companies against reliance on foreign technology
China today warned manufacturers of industrial control systems against heavy reliance on foreign technology and asked them to increase localisation.
Vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Wang Shengjun, while briefing lawmakers on cyberspace in an official report, said some key industrial control companies not only have their production control systems built by foreign companies.
They also allow related cyberspace security equipment to be foreign-produced and controlled. And worse, even Chinese staff have no permission for configuration and administration, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
"The localisation rate of equipment and control systems in major industrial companies should increase," Wang said.
Dec 24, 06:50 PM (IST)
India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the third T20i in Mumbai #INDvSL
It's raining funds as Indian companies garners Rs 8.5 lakh crore from markets
In a major leg-up to fund-raising activities, Indian companies are estimated to have mopped up a whopping Rs 8.5 lakh crore from capital markets in 2017, rising by about a quarter with debt instruments remaining the most preferred route for financing business needs.
However, corporates may face increased pressure in 2018 in terms of availability and cost of debt capital in domestic markets and they may favour borrowing money from overseas markets or raising money from equities in the new year.
Out of the cumulative Rs 8.5 lakh crore garnered this year from capital markets, a large chunk or over Rs 7 lakh crore has been mopped up from the debt market, data compiled by analytics major Prime Database showed.
In 2016, firms had raised Rs 7.7 lakh crore and most of the funds were mobilised through debt markets that year too.
Dec 24, 05:05 PM (IST)
Natural gas to soon come under GST ambit
the new goods and services tax (GST) will likely include natural gas under its ambit soon.
On July 1, when the new national sales tax was implemented, it was decried as technologically tedious and expensive and had potential to torpedo political prospects of the ruling BJP.
However, the government made numerous changes, including easing the tax filing process and reducing rates on over 200 items, to save the day for the party in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.
Dec 24, 04:50 PM (IST)
#UPDATE Official EC trends: TTV Dhinakaran continues to lead with 68392 votes, AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan at 36217 votes, DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh at 18924 , BJP's Karu Nagarajan at 1126 votes at the end of counting round 14 #RKNagarElectionResult
Plan for all-electric cars by 2030 not viable, says Mercedes chief
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has urged the government "not to rush with the all-electric vehicles push" and thus "foreclose better technological options" for future generations as the rest of the world is racing to run on hydrogen and not electricity.
The car manufacturer also called for adopting a less ambitious plan of promoting e-cars arguing that a nationwide electrification of the auto industry is just not commercially and technologically viable.
Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive Roland Folger said, " By 2040, the whole world will be driving home hydrogen cars. To me the whole plan to go electric nationwide looks like a rushed with idea."
More importantly, he added, with such a rush we are foreclosing options for better technologies for the future generations.
The auto industry in the country was taken by surprise after the Narendra Modi government announced last year that the entire auto industry would go electric by the turn of 2030.
Dec 24, 04:00 PM (IST)
TMC wins Sabang Assembly constituency by-poll by 64,192 votes.
West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday won the Sabang Assembly constituency by-poll by a massive margin of 64,192 votes.
Trinamool candidate Gita Rani Bhunia got 1,06,179 votes while her nearest rival Rita Mondal of the Left Front backed Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) secured 41,987 votes.
Amid a continuous downslide popularity over the past few years,the by-poll offered an opportunity for the CPI-M, which contested the seat for the first time as the Left Front, during its 34 year rule, had fielded Biplobi Bangla Congress candidates.
Dec 24, 03:40 PM (IST)
IRFC hopeful of raising Rs 1,000 crore from capital gains bonds
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is hopeful of raising Rs 1,000 crore from the recent issue of capital gains bonds, its Managing Director S K Pattanayak said today.
With an aim to raise Rs 500 crore with the green shoe option to retain over-subscription, IRFC is looking at mopping up Rs 1,000 crore from the capital gains bonds, he told PTI here.
Stating that IRFC opened the issue on November 10, Pattanayak said the bonds have a lock-in period of three years and presently yields an interest of 5.25 per cent per annum, payable on October 15 every year.
The bonds have benefits under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, he said.
IRFC is among the four institutions authorised by the Union Finance Ministry to issue such bonds. The other three non-banking financial companies are NHAI, REC and PFC.
Dec 24, 03:07 PM (IST)
PM Modi likely to attend WEF Davos Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make his debut at the World Economic Forum's annual jamboree of the global elite in the snow-laden Swiss resort town of Davos next month, where he is also expected to address a special plenary session.
While the final list of participants would be released next month itself for the five-day Davos Annual Meeting of Geneva-based WEF beginning January 22, 2018, sources familiar with the programme said Indian presence will be really big this time with over 100 CEOs including Mukesh Ambani, Chanda Kochhar and Uday Kotak, as also Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and top filmmaker Karan Johar expected to participate.
Modi is expected to be accompanied by some union ministers and top government officials, while a large India Inc delegation led by apex industry chamber CII will also be present at the meet, whose theme will be 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.
Dec 24, 02:51 PM (IST)
Dhinakaran technically wins RK Nagar, official announcement soon
TTV Dinakaran has tecnically won the RK Nagar bypoll. as only 32,000 votes are left to be counted, with Dinakaran leading with over 36,000 votes.
After 15 rounds of counting, Dinakaran leads with 81,317 votes, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan with 44,522 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 22,962 votes.
Dec 24, 02:39 PM (IST)
Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy
Corporate thought-leader and Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has flayed the high wage hikes that senior managements have been apportioning to themselves when the software industry is in trying times and has advised them to make "sacrifices" to maintain common man's faith in capitalism.
Conceding that times are difficult for the IT services sector, Murthy dismissed the commonly attributed threats of artificial intelligence and automation as "more hype than reality".
Terming the trend of no hikes for juniors and freshers as "worrisome," Murthy rued that the senior level people have been taking handsome hikes.
Dec 24, 02:12 PM (IST)
Jai Ram Thakur to be Himachal Pradesh’s next Chief Minister
Five-time MLA Jai Ram Thakur will be Himachal Pradesh’s next chief minister. The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP legislators on Sunday.
Earlier, a lack of consensus among the newly elected MLAs had resulted in the two central observers - Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar - returning to Delhi from Shimla to hold fresh consultations with the central leadership.
Union Minister JP Nadda was also believed to be in the fray.
The leadership issue cropped up following the shocking defeat of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was defeated from the Sujanpur constituency by Rajinder Rana of the Congress.
Dhumal’s defeat came even as the BJP comfortably won the Assembly elections in the state with victories in 44 out of 68 seats.
Dec 24, 02:08 PM (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother to visit Pakistan on Dec 25
Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will visit Pakistan on December 25 to meet the Indian prisoner on death row, Pakistan's foreign office has said.
They will arrive by a commercial flight on December 25 and leave the same day. The Indian deputy high commissioner will be the accompanying diplomat.
Dec 24, 01:45 PM (IST)
After the eighth round, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 39,548 votes in the RK Nagar bypoll, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 19,525 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 10,292 votes.
Dec 24, 01:34 PM (IST)
Govt empowers I-T dept to get defaulters’ addresses from banking, municipal authorities
The government has amended rules and empowered the taxman to use banking, insurance and municipal corporation's database to obtain address of a 'hiding' or an 'untraceable' income tax defaulter for issuance of notices or summonses to them and extract due taxes.
Till now, tax authorities could only issue notice to a defaulting or erring taxpayer as per the address provided by them in their PAN (Permanent Account Number), the ITR (income tax return) or any tax-related communication.
Dec 24, 01:09 PM (IST)
Railway mulls extra charges during festivals, discounts for odd-hour travel
Premium charges during festivals such as Diwali, Durga Puja and discounts for travelling odd-hours, choosing a less popular route or train or one having no pantry services, are some of the proposals the Railway Board is considering on dynamic-pricing.
During a meeting with senior officials last week, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal as well as the board underlined the need for flexible dynamic-pricing in order to offer competitive fares vis-a-vis airlines.
Dec 24, 01:07 PM (IST)
After the sixth round of counting, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 29,257 votes in the RK Nagar bypoll, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 14,854 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 7,750 votes.
Dec 24, 12:31 PM (IST)
India's GDP to grow at 7.5 percent in 2018: Nomura
The Indian economy is expected to witness sharp recovery in the January-March quarter and its GDP growth likely to be around 7.5 percent for 2018, says a Nomura report.
According to Japanese financial services major Nomura's Composite Leading Index (CLI), some growth consolidation is likely in the Q4 (October-December), followed by a sharp recovery in Q1 (January-March) 2018 due to ongoing remonetisation and improving global demand.
Dec 24, 12:05 PM (IST)
Triumph targets more sales from India's smaller cities
British premium motorcycle maker Triumph is training its sights on India's smaller cities as it targets around 15 percent of its total sales in the country from those markets next year.
Aiming double digit sales growth for 2018, the company has also lined up at least four new product launches for next year, by when it will locally assemble 90 percent of its products sold here.
"Our target for next year is that 10-15 percent of our total sales should come from tier-II cities," Triumph Motorcycles India MD Vimal Sumbly said.
Dec 24, 11:47 AM (IST)
After the fourth round, TTV Dinakaran is leading with 20,298 votes in the RK Nagar by-election, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 9,672 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 5,091 votes.
Dec 24, 11:44 AM (IST)
North Korea slams new UN sanctions as an 'act of war': state media
North Korea on Sunday slammed the latest UN sanctions imposed on it over the isolated country's widely-condemned intercontinental ballistic missile tests, describing the move as an "act of war".
"We fully reject the latest UN sanctions... as a violent breach of our republic's sovereignty and an act of war that destroys the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and a wider region," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run KCNA news agency.
Dec 24, 11:12 AM (IST)
Dhinakaran widens lead: After the third round of counting, Independent candidate TTV Dinakaran is leading with 15,868 votes in the RK Nagar bypoll, followed by AIADMK's Madhusudhanan who has 7,033 votes and DMK's Maruthu Ganesh, who has 3,750 votes.
India's first low-cost carrier Air Deccan, which ceased operations after being acquired by erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines in 2008, took wings again as a commuter airline on Saturday with its maiden flight taking off for Jalgaon from Mumbai.
The flight, DN 1320, got airborne at 2.55 pm for Jalgaon in North Maharashtra, around 400 km from Mumbai, where it landed at sharp 4 pm amid the traditional water cannon salute.
The flight was inaugurated by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil along with Air Deccan chairman Captain G R Gopinath.
Dec 24, 10:22 AM (IST)
Latest leads as counting continues for the RK Nagar bypoll in Tamil Nadu:
TTV Dinakaran (Independent):10,391
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 4,520
N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 2,323
K Nagarajan (BJP): 66
NOTA: 102
Dec 24, 10:08 AM (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav defiant after father Lalu Prasad's conviction
Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's conviction in a second fodder scam case was a "conspiracy" against their family and they would move the Jharkhand High Court against the special CBI court's verdict.
The RJD was not worried and it would fight against any such conspiracy, he said.
"It is a conspiracy against Laluji and his family. We will move the High Court and we are confident that we will get justice there," he said.
highlights
First AC suburban service in Mumbai to commence tomorrow
Briefing about the fare, the statement said that the base fare of the single journey of AC local shall be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of the single journey first class ticket.
Budget 2018: 5 midcaps on radar as govt focuses on easing pain in farm and rural sector
Gaurav Dua, Head of Research at Sharekhan, says that rather than focusing on the midcap index, the approach should be to focus on sustainable growth stories within the midcap space.
