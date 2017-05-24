App
May 24, 2017 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Army starts recruitment for 126th Technical Graduates Course, deadline June 14; apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Upon successful completion of the course, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant.

Indian army soldier

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Army has opened applications for 40 male engineering graduates for nine streams for the 126th batch of the year-long Technical Graduates Course , due to commence in January 2018 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Upon successful completion of the course, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant. The deadline is the June 14.

Core Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Bachelor of Technology, or Bachelor of Engineering (B.Tech/ BE) degree, or should be in the final year of their graduate program.

The candidate can be married or unmarried, and should fall in the age bracket where the lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 27 years, as of January 1, 2018.

The Candidate must either be a citizen of India, or can be a subject of Bhutan, Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1st of January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

The candidate can also be a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Where to apply ?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the joinindianarmy.nic.in website, through the 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' tab. Candidates would have to first register on the portal then can apply by clicking on the apply online tab and selecting the relevant vacancy.

After successful completion of the application, a pdf file will be generated. Candidates should take two printouts of the pdf application form. One will be required at the time of SSB selection process while the other should be retained by the candidate.

tags #Engineering #Indian Army

