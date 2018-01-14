Indian Army chief's comment an 'invitation for nuclear war', says Pak foreign minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister of Pakistan in a tweet has said that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s comment on Pakistan’s ‘bluff’ was ‘not befitting his office’ and amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter'.



— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 13, 2018

“Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve. The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah (sic),” the tweet read.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday had said that the Indian Army is not afraid to cross the border if a confrontation is inevitable, adding that the Army would call Pakistan’s ‘nuclear bluff’.

"We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," the Army chief said.

General Rawat's remark had come in response to a question on the possibility of Pakistan using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorates.

Earlier, Pakistani Army had also termed General Rawat’s statement as "irresponsible" and "unbecoming" of a four-star general.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor warned of a response if India undertook any misadventure.

"Well, it's their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves," Ghafoor told state-run PTV.

Asserting that India was not in a position to launch a conventional war after over nuclearisation, Ghafoor said Pakistan had credible nuclear capability exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east.

"But we believe it's a weapon of deterrence, not a choice. The only thing stopping them is our credible nuclear deterrence as there is no space of war between the two nuclear states," he said.

He alleged that India was using sub-conventional threat and state-sponsored terrorism to destabilise Pakistan but has failed to achieve its objectives so far.

(With inputs from PTI)