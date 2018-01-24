App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Vietnam need to enhance cooperation in oil sector: Prez

He said India remains committed to encouraging its industry to explore investment opportunities in Vietnam in pharma, solar, education and other sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today asserted that India-Vietnam relations are on an upward curve, and said the two countries need to enhance cooperation in oil and gas sector.

"We need to redouble our efforts to reach the target of USD 15 billion in bilateral trade by 2020," Kovind said, welcoming Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who had called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

He said India remains committed to encouraging its industry to explore investment opportunities in Vietnam in pharma, solar, education and other sectors.

"We also need to enhance cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including through trilateral cooperation with friendly countries," the president said.

Welcoming the Vietnamese prime minister, Kovind said India is delighted to host him as a guest of honour at the Republic Day celebrations.

India is also celebrating 25 years of its partnership with ASEAN.

"This makes his presence even more special," the president said, adding Vietnam is a preferred partner for India in ASEAN.

"Our economic engagement has witnessed a remarkable growth," he said.

Asserting that India-Vietnam relations are on an upward curve, the president said, "Last year, we celebrated 'Year of Friendship' to mark our warm and close ties."

Kovind thanked the visiting prime minister for Vietnam's support to India at various multilateral fora and expressed hope that this visit will further boost India-Vietnam relations.

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

