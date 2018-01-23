App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to have first 10 MW utility scale storage this year

The system will serve electric grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd and facilitate grid balancing and stability.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AES India and Mitsubishi began construction of India's first utility-scale energy storage system of 10 MW which would be ready this year.

The system will serve electric grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd and facilitate grid balancing and stability, TPDDL CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said on the sidelines of groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

TPDDL has about 7 million customers in Delhi region.

Sinha said it will help regulators come out with norms for these services. "At present, there are directives about grid stability, reactive power and peak load management. But this will help sell these services on power exchanges at grid level."

related news

TPDDL is not investing in the storage project.

AES, the India unit of US-based AES Corporation, and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation will own the Advancion storage solution, which is being supplied by Fluence.

The solution is being deployed in Rohini, Delhi at a substation operated by Tata Power-DDL.

Once completed, the 10 MW solution will enable better peak load management, add system flexibility and enhance reliability for more than 7 million customers in the Delhi region.

AES Managing Director, Energy Storage Manish Kumar told reporters that the first utility-scale storage system will help the sector to develop business models for it.

Without divulging the details about the investment on the projects, Kumar said that special-purpose vehicles would operate this storage project.

Fluence, an energy storage technology and services company owned by Siemens and AES, will supply its Advancion technology platform for the project.

The storage process involves capturing of energy produced for using it later through an accumulator or battery. It converts energy into conveniently storable forms.

India’s renewable energy sector is experiencing remarkable growth and India recently expanded its renewable energy target to 175 gigawatts by 2022.

Deploying energy storage will help network operators mitigate solar and wind resources’ variability and reduce congestion on the region’s transmission system, delivering more affordable, clean energy and enabling new sources of revenue from frequency regulation and other grid services.

tags #AES India #Business #India #Mitsubishi #renewable energy #Siemens

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.