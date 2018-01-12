App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

India should increase steel exports to 6-7%: Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh

The steel ministry is planning to merge all its research bodies under the SRTMI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India should export six to seven per cent of its total steel production from the existing 1.5 per cent, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said today.

"There is no reason to be happy with 1.5 per cent of export. In the next few years, Indian steel exports should increase to 6-7 per cent of total production," Singh said at an interactive session with members of Bharat Chamber of Commerce here.

The minister was speaking on the improving fortunes of steel makers, following protective measures by the government like the minimum import price and anti-dumping duty.

Singh said with these steps, India has become a net exporter of steel, and imports had come down by 40-45 per cent.

India was lagging behind in research and innovation technology with regard to steel production, he said, adding, a Cabinet note will be moved next week for the proposed Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI).

The steel ministry is planning to merge all its research bodies under the SRTMI. The government has said the initial corpus for setting up of this umbrella institute is Rs 200 crore.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.