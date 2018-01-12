India seeks UK's help in early extradition of Vijay Mallya

India today sought UK's help in the early extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya from Britain to face the law at home in connection with cases of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

During the bilateral meeting with UK Minister for Security and Economic Crime, Ben Wallace, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju was made aware of the undergoing case at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

During the talks, the minister sought Britain's help in the early extradition of the fugitive industrialist, the official privy to the meeting said.

"Bilateral meeting with Mr Ben Wallace, UK Minister for Security & Economic Crime was fruitful. We discussed issues of cooperation in cybersecurity, radicalisation, extradition of persons wanted by India & UK, sharing of information," Rijiju tweeted after the meeting.

The official said Rijiju has pressed for cooperation from Britain in the extradition of 13 individuals, including Mallya, former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur.

India also sought legal assistance in the prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.

Rijiju also asked his counterpart not to allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, the official said.

Activities of anti-India Sikh groups in the UK and attempts by extremist groups to radicalise youths also figured in the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the official said.

"The minister invited Wallace to visit India to continue discussions on security issues," the official said.

The UK government has reportedly expressed an interest in learning from India's experiences on Islamist terrorism as a country with one of the largest Muslim populations in the world but the smallest number of radicalised elements in the Islamic State (ISIS).

Mallya is wanted in India to stand trial on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot is set to rule on the "admissibility" of some of the evidence presented by the Indian government in the case and is also expected to set a timetable for her verdict on whether the UK-based businessman can be extradited to India to face the allegations involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.