Sep 06, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Russia 'rock solid' friendship cannot be weakened:Swaraj

Swaraj met Lavrov on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok.

Sushma_Swaraj_Foreign_Minster

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today told her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that the "rock solid friendship", between the two countries cannot be weakened by anyone.

She said the ties between the two nations were solid like a rock, according to a tweet by the Indian embassy in Russia.

Details of their discussion were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj attended the India-Russia Business Dialogue at the forum.

She said India was keen to expand its economic ties with Russia's resource-rich Far East and sought Russian government's assistance in facilitating Indian investors in the region.

Swaraj said under the 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India' programmes the Indian government has made concerted efforts to attract technology, investments and best practices from around the world.

