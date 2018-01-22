India, Russia begin talks for Rs 39,000-crore missile shield deal: Report

India is in talks with Russia for five advanced S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems worth Rs 39,000 crore, according to a report in The Times of India. This system can detect planes, bombers, and drones at a range of up to 400 km and altitude of 30 km.

According to the report, India wants to close the deal in the 2018-2019 financial year. When the acquisition of the systems is complete, this will be one of the largest-ever deals made between Russia and India.

"All the five S-400 systems, which can even take on medium-range ballistic missiles, apart from cruise missiles, will be delivered in 54 months. The force-multiplier will change the dynamics of air defence in the region," a defence ministry source told The Times of India.

The deal was announced last year by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin. The anti-aircraft missile system is manufactured by Russian company Almaz Antey. Russia has used the S-400 Triumf for air protection in Crimea, along the Ukraine border.