India Post’s Twitter Seva resolves 32,000 complaints

Moneycontrol News

India Post's core business continues to be "snail mail", but it seems to be showing signs of keeping up with the times. Using social media to its advantage, India Post has addressed and resolved 32,000 complaints via its “Twitter Seva” service so far.

The service, launched by Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha in August last year, receives complaints and enquiries for the International Parcel Service in the form of tweets to its departmental Twitter accounts and then takes action on them.

People can send across tweets for the timely delivery of articles and for other clarifications or queries, after which the tweets are arranged into immediate, mid and long term category complaints for redressal, and eventually taken up for resolution.

Priority alerts are given out on packages containing critical articles like PAN Card, Roll Number, medicines, etc.

In an official statement, India Post said that it will receive grievances regarding delivery of foreign articles which are to be resolved.

For all other domestic couriers, the tracking consignment portal of the India Post website is still to be used.

Over the past couple of years, India Post has taken a number of steps to stay relevant, including tying up with major e-commerce platforms for speedy delivery of items.