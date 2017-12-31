App
Dec 31, 2017 04:51 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

India, Pakistan held talks in Bangkok after Kulbhushan Jadhav's family met him in jail, says report

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Just days after former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife met him in Pakistan, the National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan met each other for talks in Bangkok, a media report said on Sunday.

According to the report in The Indian Express, the meeting was supposedly a pre-scheduled meet and was not linked to Pakistan's treatment towards Jadhav's family.

Pakistani NSA Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval met at a "neutral venue" to discuss matters of national security, terrorism and relations with neighbouring countries, said the Indian Express report.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, is said to have lasted over two hours. The Indian side raised issued like the infiltration of militants into Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) with active support from the Pakistan army while offering a 'humanitarian pact' to its neighbour.

