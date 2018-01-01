App
Jan 01, 2018 04:24 PM IST

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

According to an external affairs ministry release, the two sides exchanged the list under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations between India and Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities under a three-decade old bilateral pact.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the pact on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the twenty seventh consecutive exchange of such a list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

