India only second Asian nation to have a 5000 km ICBM; Agni-V brings all of China within India's N-zone

India is all set to enter the super exclusive club of countries with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) after it successfully launched Agni-V in a pre-induction trial on Thursday, January 18. The nuclear-capable missile with a range of over 5,000 km now covers all of Asia but most importantly all of China within its nuclear capability.

Sources privy to information told The Times of India that the missile will be inducted into the Tri-Service Strategic Forces Command (SFC) ‘within this year’ after it undergoes one more pre-induction trial.

Once inducted, India will join an elite league of nations such as the US, UK, Russia, China and France. Though North Korea boasts of ICBMs that can travel as far as certain parts of US, experts argue whether the same are fully-operational and deployed at present.

The most-advanced missile of the ‘Agni’ series was fired from a canister, mounted on a mobile platform, at about 9.53 a.m. from number four launch pad of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Abdul Kalam Island. The missile travelled for 19 minutes and covered a distance of 4,900 km before splashing into the Indian Ocean.

India boasts of a large arsenal of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. With missiles like Prithvi-II (350-km), Agni-I (700-km), Agni-II (2,000-km) & Agni-III (3,000-km) and the more advanced Agni-IV (4,000-km) and Agni-V (over 5,000-km) India has very credible strategic deterrent to keep any aggressive adventures from its neighbours at bay.

While the first four missiles have been developed keeping Pakistan in mind, the more advanced Agni-IV and Agni-V have been developed to counter China.

With a capability to carry a 1.5 tonne nuclear warhead, Agni-5 has new technologies incorporated in it in terms of navigation and guidance and engine.

"The very high-accuracy ring laser gyro-based inertial navigation system (RINS) and the most modern and accurate micro navigation system (MINS) ensured the missile hit the target point with high accuracy.

"The high speed onboard computer and fault-tolerant software guided the missile flawlessly," a DRDO official was quoted by PTI.

While the missile had been tested five times, the launches in 2012 and 2013 were done in open configuration. The missile was launched from a canister during the third, fourth and the fifth time on Thursday integrated with a mobile sophisticated launcher.

Launching from a canister holds a lot of advantage for the missile as it enables launch of the missile with a very short preparation time as compared to an open configuration. It also has advantages of higher reliability, longer shelf life, less maintenance and enhanced mobility.

"Since the missile is already mated with its nuclear warhead before being sealed in the canister, it drastically cuts down the response or reaction time for a retaliatory strike...only the authorised electronic codes have to be fed to unlock and prime it for launch," a source told The Times of India.

Although defence establishments believe Agni-V is the answer to all the threats existing for India, DRDO has often said it is capable of developing missiles with range of up to 10,000 km.

(With inputs from PTI and The Times of India)