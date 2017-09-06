India on the verge of acquiring S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia

Moneycontrol News

Indian Air Force will soon have the S-400 Triumf air defence system added to its arsenal. The Air Force has completed the trials of the Russian-made system and will soon look to induct them.

The trials that were conducted in Russia have been successful as per a Mail Today report. "The field evaluation trials of the Russian air defence system have been completed by the Indian Air Force in Russia and they have been quite successful. The trials were conducted on two separate occasions and it performed to the satisfaction of the users," said an official.

The purchase of five S-400 systems was completed in last October at the 17th India–Russia summit by Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin. Though the price of the systems is speculated to be around Rs 54000 crore, it is likely that the cost could be brought down to less than Rs 40000 crore through further negotiations.

The S-400, manufactured by Russia's Almaz Antey can track 100 to 300 targets simultaneously within a range of 600 km. The missile system can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously within 400 km.

The system will enable India to track all Pakistani airbases and Chinese bases in Tibet, thus bringing India's defence capability at par with China.

Together with Spyder defence system, the upcoming India-Israel joint venture, medium range surface-to-air missile system and the indigenously developed short range air defence system the S-400 is expected to complete India’s air defence shield.